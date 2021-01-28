Analysts Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) PT at $115.25

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of EXR opened at $115.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,751,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 57,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

