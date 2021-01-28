ANGI Homeservices Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 18,608 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,212% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,418 call options.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,509.51 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

In other news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 318,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,943,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

