GDS Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,037 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,142% compared to the average volume of 164 put options.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $103.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.64.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $224.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 54.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 130.9% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GDS by 35.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.