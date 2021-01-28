PBF Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 40,524 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,285% compared to the average volume of 1,197 call options.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $94,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

