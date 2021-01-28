2,116 Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,079,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,919 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $65.10.

