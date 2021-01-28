Diversified LLC Invests $134,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NVO stock opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

