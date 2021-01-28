Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 634.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.86. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $169.02.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

