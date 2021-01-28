Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.
Shares of CLB opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.
Core Laboratories Company Profile
Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
