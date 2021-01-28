Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of CLB opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

