Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSH. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $51.70 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,796,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $20,458,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,501,490 shares in the company, valued at $391,068,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

