Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after buying an additional 80,322 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $135.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average is $125.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

