Brokerages Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) PT at $187.86

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of WHR opened at $212.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.52. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,463 shares of company stock valued at $9,568,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,984 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

