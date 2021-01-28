FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Reduced by Analyst

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $5.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

FIS opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of -680.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,119 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,145,000 after purchasing an additional 775,104 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,902,000 after purchasing an additional 659,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,437,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,975,000 after acquiring an additional 433,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

