Research Analysts Set Expectations for Encompass Health Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EHC. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

