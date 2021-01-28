Brokers Offer Predictions for First Community Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Community in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get First Community alerts:

FCCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $17.01 on Thursday. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Community by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.