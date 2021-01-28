Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Encompass Health Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on EHC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

