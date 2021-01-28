AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AmeriServ Financial stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.90. AmeriServ Financial has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 40.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

