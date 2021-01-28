Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

FREE stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress.

