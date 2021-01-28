NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.55-2.75 for the period. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

Shares of NEE opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.40.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,328 shares of company stock worth $12,696,954. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

