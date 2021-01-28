Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 million, a P/E ratio of -107.89 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 95,414 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

