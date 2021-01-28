Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 million, a P/E ratio of -107.89 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $13.70.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
