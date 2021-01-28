Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Market Perform

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

