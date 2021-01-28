Analysts Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price at $11.64

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CNHI stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 31.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

