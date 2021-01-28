KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $38.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of KKR opened at $37.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $41.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $901,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 673.8% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $412,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

