FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $16.15 on Monday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.