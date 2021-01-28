Brokerages Set Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) PT at $49.71

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,914.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $1,317,896.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,920. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,011 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $54,337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Service Co. International by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Service Co. International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,563,000 after purchasing an additional 195,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,769,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCI opened at $51.74 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

