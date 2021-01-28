GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $76.79

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.79, but opened at $89.88. GameStop shares last traded at $89.10, with a volume of 336,105 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on GME shares. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. GameStop’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $17,188,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GameStop by 913.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,900,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 594,935 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

