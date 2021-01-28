Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kingstone Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.75 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.