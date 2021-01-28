Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marten Transport, Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marten Transport in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 927,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 717,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 317,749 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

