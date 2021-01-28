NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $23,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $253.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.36.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

