Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.82. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73.

