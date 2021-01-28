Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $93.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.36. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $96.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

