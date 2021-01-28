Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

