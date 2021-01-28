The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 63,091 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

