Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cambridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $78.06.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

