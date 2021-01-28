Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14.

Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

OVLY opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $154,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,250 shares of company stock worth $158,860. Corporate insiders own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oak Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

