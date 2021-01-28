Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

