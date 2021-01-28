Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend by 69.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $128.97 on Thursday. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.72.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,053,384.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,565,108.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $175,058.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,619.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.