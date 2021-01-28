Apple Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Apple has increased its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

AAPL stock opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day moving average is $117.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

