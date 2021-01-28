Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Lowered to Sell at DNB Markets

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Ambu A/S stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

