Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. CSFB raised Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TWODF stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.