22,392 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $80,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

