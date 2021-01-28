General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after buying an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,763,000 after buying an additional 162,847 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 31.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,270,000 after buying an additional 214,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 791,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,567,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $152.73 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.