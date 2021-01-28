Csenge Advisory Group Has $578,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,549 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FSKR opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

