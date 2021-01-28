Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,497 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CF Industries by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

