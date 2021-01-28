Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,199,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATUS opened at $34.18 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.