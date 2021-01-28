Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $3,740,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,066. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2,871.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,566 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 8.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after acquiring an additional 326,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Graco by 344.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Graco by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 151,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $68.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

