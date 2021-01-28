IBM Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.32.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

