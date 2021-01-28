IBM Retirement Fund Has $867,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.97.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $195.38 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $211.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

