IBM Retirement Fund Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after buying an additional 616,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 65.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,958 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 284.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 41.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 701,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,049,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR stock opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

