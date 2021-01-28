Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 4,990 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Biogen were worth $22,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 15,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Biogen by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Biogen by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB opened at $265.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.48. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist cut shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.97.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

