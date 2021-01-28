Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 41,925 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trimble were worth $24,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after purchasing an additional 901,337 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Trimble by 83.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 326,618 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 93.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 238,951 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $11,453,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 133.3% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

